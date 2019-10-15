A delicious fundraiser has now become an annual event for the Anne Jones Memorial Preschool of First Baptist Calhoun. The third annual chili drive-thru will take place Friday, Oct. 25, at the church at 411 College St. from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Each meal is $7 and will include a 16-ounce bowl of chili accompanied by crackers, a homemade dessert, utensils and a napkin.
The preschool will deliver corporate orders of more than 10 meals on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., but corporate orders must be in before Monday, Oct. 21, according to Preschool Director Kelly Brittain.
This is the half-day school’s main fundraiser for the year.
“It keeps our tuition cost low, and it pays for scholarships,” explained Brittain. “It’s been a huge success.”
To place individual or corporate orders, call Brittain at the preschool office at 706-625-1133, or call the church office at 706-629-7714. Individual orders can also be made at the drive-thru.
Additional information and printable corporate order forms can be found at www.calhounfbc.org.