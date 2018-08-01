Animal Shelter’s annual Open House Vaccine and Adoption Clinic to be held on Sept. 15

Calhoun Animal Control is partnering with Adairsville Animal Hospital to host their 5th annual Open House Vaccine/Adoption Clinic from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Calhoun Animal Control, located at 200 Kirby Road in Calhoun, approximately 3/4 mile west of the National Guard Armory.
Services offered will be Rabies Vaccine, $5; DA2PP (5 in 1), $10; Bordetella (kennel cough vaccine), $10; Combo Vaccine for cats, $20. Dr. Amy Johnson and her team at Adairsville Animal Hospital will be administering vaccinations.
The facility will be open for viewing, and some great dogs and cats will be available for adoption. Adoption fees are $60 or $25 for already altered animals.
Calhoun Animal Control’s Clyde Burchett and Dustin Wilbanks will also be on hand to answer any questions regarding day-to-day operations at the animal control facility.
For more information, call 706-629-6746.