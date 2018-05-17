Animal Hospital of Gordon County Vaccinates Over 400 Animals through 4-H Rabies Clinic

Traveling to 12 locations all across the county the first two Saturdays in May, Drs. Jay and Betsy Hendley of Animal Hospital of Gordon County along with Gordon County 4-H, provided rabies vaccinations to over 400 animals.  In addition to rabies vaccinations, Animal Hospital of Gordon County offered other vaccinations for both cats and dogs, as well as a discounted coupon for an annual exam and heartworms test.  This annual event has been going on for nearly thirty years and is a service to all of the communities in Gordon County.  For questions about this annual event; you can call the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.