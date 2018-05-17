Traveling to 12 locations all across the county the first two Saturdays in May, Drs. Jay and Betsy Hendley of Animal Hospital of Gordon County along with Gordon County 4-H, provided rabies vaccinations to over 400 animals. In addition to rabies vaccinations, Animal Hospital of Gordon County offered other vaccinations for both cats and dogs, as well as a discounted coupon for an annual exam and heartworms test. This annual event has been going on for nearly thirty years and is a service to all of the communities in Gordon County. For questions about this annual event; you can call the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.
Animal Hospital of Gordon County Vaccinates Over 400 Animals through 4-H Rabies Clinic
- Allie Griner 4-H Gordon County Extension Agent
