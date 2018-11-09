Since their old building burned down in April 2017, the Gordon County Animal Control staff and animals have been located in a temporary building on Ga. 53. Yet, they will soon be moved over to their new building, which was opened to the public on Friday.
In February, Momon Construction began breaking ground on the new facility, under the supervision of architect Carter Watkins, Momon Vice President Matt Hibberts and Momon Superintendent Mike Bryant, according to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter.
Construction was completed around two weeks ago, Animal Control Director Sue Henson said, with landscape work finishing shortly after. The new facility was completed both on time and under budget, said Becky Hood, the chair for the board of county commissioners. The construction cost was $1.41 million.
On Friday, county animal control staff were giving tours of the new facility before a ribbon cutting. The building includes a total of 38 kennels for animals, quarantine areas, a play yard, a bathing/grooming station, a possible surgery room, an adoption area and an open space behind the building where a pole barn will be built for larger animals.
The pole barn will be funded by the original budget for the main building, according to Ledbetter, and construction should start soon. Construction is not expected to exceed $44,200, he said, with the contingency fund of $51,499 being used to meet that expense.
“This building has literally risen from the ashes,” Ledbetter said to those who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Although we lost two cats in the fire, insurance money and SPLOST completely built this building. There are no bond payments, no lawyers to pay and no interest to pay.”
Ledbetter thanked many surrounding counties’ animal control departments and animal rescue organizations, which helped house some of the Gordon County animals over the past year and half. He said this was his first project as county administrator and it couldn’t have gone any smoother.
“Only two animals were euthanized during the whole process and those were because of behavior,” Ledbetter said. “Other than that, zero animals were euthanized while in the temporary facility.”
Henson also commented on the status of the shelter regarding animal euthanizing, saying they technically cannot claim to be a “no-kill shelter,” but they are close.
“Since 2014 we haven’t had to put down animals for lack of space,” Henson said. According to her, animal control in Gordon County tries to only euthanize for medical or temperament issues.
Henson also hopes that there will be enough volunteer veterinarians for the facility to host spay/neuter clinics and necessary surgeries, as they currently don’t have any vets contracted out.
In the lobby in front of future cat and puppy rooms, Ledbetter thanked other government officials and local workers for sacrificing their time and energy in order to benefit this project. Among those present at the ceremony were the both county and city officials, local police officers and firefighters, Momon staff, building architects and animal control staff members.
Hood gave Henson the honor of cutting the ribbon to symbolize the building’s opening, after which everyone filed inside for refreshments provided by Momon.
In a meeting on Monday, county officials and animal control staff decided to aim for moving the animals to the new facility within the week, according to Ledbetter.