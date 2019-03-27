When I made plans to attend a wild game dinner at West Union Baptist Church March 16, I really wasn’t sure what to expect. After all, women generally aren’t a part of these meat-laden events which generally lean toward attracting men of the community with the goal of getting them involved in a church.
But West Union has run their event a little differently for the past few years, and when I walked into their fellowship hall, I noticed an even mix of both genders and even a few children, mine included. The other thing I noticed was meat — a lot of it. I mean, really, a lot.
I wondered how a relatively small church had prepared all of this food. Clearly some significant preparation had gone into this endeavor. Hank Toole, the church’s youth director estimated that the spread, which included offerings like pheasant, frog legs, deer meat barbecue, deer meat hotdogs and a smorgasbord of sides — potato salad, mac and cheese, slaw — probably included over 350 pounds of meat. People donated some, and some of it came from a local supplier, he explained.
“It takes some planning,” Toole said.
The prep
This was probably a modesty-induced understatement in my estimation. That fellowship hall was packed, and people weren’t shy about going back for seconds. Toole estimated the active membership at West Union to be between 50 and 65 people. So, how did they get all of that meat cooked on the day of the dinner?
“Get started early and that’s it,” Toole said. “Get your smoker going, get it up to temp and then go like crazy.”
Jerry Burns isn’t a member of the church, but he lives in the community and helped with the cooking beginning at 7 a.m. that day. He cooked wild meats like pheasant, squirrel, quail, deer and catfish. When I spoke to him at the end of the day, he’d been at the church for nearly 12 hours.
By that point, people had dived into the feast and were enjoying the unusual offerings.
“The frog legs were good,” said attendee Cindy Pass, who said she was born in Miami.
“In Florida, they eat frog legs,” she said. “Whatever they marinated these in was very good. It’s got a citrus taste.”
The attendance
Toole estimated that about 150 people came to the meal, which now takes place in memory of former organizer and community member Cecil Futch. The seats in the fellowship hall filled up, and there was spillover outside the building.
“I knew there were a lot of people that I didn’t know,” he said after the event.
It turns out that people came from as far away as Adairsville for the event, which the church publicized in newspapers, radio and mailed brochures.
Despite the delicious food and the work that does into putting on an event like this, Toole made it clear that salvation is the focus. A comparatively casual, Saturday night event like this one is designed to pull people in who might not be inclined to visit on a Sunday morning for a formal service.
“It’s an outreach to the ones that don’t know who think church is a three-piece suit. That’s kind of an uncomfortable zone for lots of people,” Toole said.
In this case, the fact that women were invited proved fruitful.
“Twelve people accepted Jesus,” he said. “A third of them were ladies … We’ve never had that many professions of faith at one event.”
The special guests
Speaker, Glen Chappelear, of Acworth, Georgia, represented Sportsman’s Outreach Ministry and encouraged attendees to connect with their spirituality by more effectively serving others in their churches and families. Chappelear, a professional angler himself, gave an invitation to those who had decided to accept Christ at the end of his speech, which was peppered with humorous recollections of his childhood as he learned to hunt and fish alongside his father. He said he’d been participating in the ministry for 22 years.
“Sportsmens’ Outreach is a ministry designed to help churches reach outdoorsmen through wild game banquets, hunting and fishing seminars and outdoor events,” he explained. “We travel about 30,000 miles a year across the country in conjunction with fishing tournaments on the Fishing League Worldwide tour, and in conjunction with those tournaments, we also do outreach events called Meet the Pros Night where we connect with communities doing big banquets like this … We probably do 10 or 15 sportsman’s banquets a year.”
“I always enjoyed hunting and fishing growing up in South Carolina, and I never knew that God could use this as a ministry to help churches reach people,” he said. “It was a God thing. I was the student minister at a church, and God was blessing that work, and He just put it on my heart to go to churches, so that’s what we did.”
When he’s not serving at an FLW tournament or speaking at a banquet, he’s maintaining a local ministry, working with the Cobb County Police Department’s chaplaincy program. He also works with Calvary Children’s Home and Seven Bridges to Recovery Women’s Shelter.
Ben Cunningham, a warden with the Department of Natural Resources, said this was a good chance to connect with the public. He was on site before the dinner started with a fishing simulator.
“We’re out in the field and it’s a more relaxed atmosphere, so people are more apt come and ask questions because we’re not in a building,” he said. “They’re not worried about doing something wrong unintentionally. There are a lot of faces that I only get to see once a year, so it’s good to get back and fellowship and to make new friends. There are a lot of little ones that didn’t know what a game warden was, and now they do.”
Overall, I concur with Cunningham’s assessment of wild game suppers as places to see friendly faces. I enjoyed socializing with members of my community, and I liked hearing Chappelear’s advice about plugging into one’s spirituality. If the West Union Wild Game Dinner continues to be an event open to both genders, you can bet I’ll attend again, and next time, I might even try the frog legs.