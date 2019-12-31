The Calhoun Lady Yellow Jackets (8-5) ended the 2019 portion of their schedule with a 65-46 victory over the Heritage Lady Generals in the third-place game of the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic. The 19-point victory was Calhoun head coach Jaime Echols' 200th career win.
"I think we'll celebrate by putting this game film on and figuring out our mistakes and how we can get better," Lady Jackets head coach Jaime Echols said. "I told the girls in the locker room it gets real now. Every region game is important. This is great, but it's time to turn our attention to all that stuff now."
With family in attendance, Echols was honored after the game with a cookie-cake presentation (which, by the way, takes home honors at the decade's best dessert) celebrating No. 200.
"I hate making it about coaches," Echols said. "It's about the kids, but I've had the great opportunity at Grovetown and at Calhoun to coach some great kids and have great assistant coaches and great community so it's more a reflection of all that. I've just kind of been lucky to be here."
To the game itself, Calhoun started slow but exploded in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Generals 19-10. Up 30-15 at the break, the Lady Jackets never looked back as they earned their eight win of the year.
"I think we played well defensively today," Echols said. "We didn't do that the first two games, but I think offensively we're getting a lot more comfortable with each other."
Ten players found the scoresheet, as senior Anna George led the way with 15 points. Junior Lyndi Rae Davis was close behind with 14 and freshman Britiya Curtis chipped in with 12.
"(Heritage) came out and box-and-one us (and) tried to take Britiya out of the game," Echols said. "I thought she did a real good job of keeping her head and playing within what we were trying to do. Other kids stepped up and that was the best thing to see today."
Many of Davis and George's buckets came down low near the net, as Heritage struggled to keep the Lady Jackets out of the paint.
"One thing that we've got is size," Echols said. "We want to take advantage of that. We felt like we had a size advantage tonight and we wanted to hit it."
Echols ensured everyone minutes in the contest, as valuable varsity experience is needed as the Jackets turn their attention back to regional opponents.
"Everybody's on film and we can show them the things they did correct and show them the things that need to be corrected," Echols said. "Any time we get the chance to put everybody on film like that, it's good for us."
Up Next
The Lady Jackets continue Region 6-AAA competition on Tuesday, when the North Murray Mountaineers travel down Georgia Route 225 to Calhoun. Tipoff for is scheduled for 6 p.m.