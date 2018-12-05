This weekend, Belmont Baptist Church held an event that offered an opportunity to step back in time into the town of Bethlehem where Jesus Christ was born 2,000 years ago.
Church members and other volunteers were dressed up in costumes, inviting guests to engage in ancient activities, such as writing with a stylus and cooking foods from the first century. Both sanctuaries were decked out with canvas tents, makeshift barns and palm trees to appear to be an ancient marketplace.
Jim Sellers, the music minister at Belmont in Calhoun, was dressed as a rabbi and gave information to the “town” on Jewish traditions during that time, including the menorah and shofar customs. Other stations kept both volunteers and guests busy, including tents for pottery, scribes, carpentry, metalworks and basket weavers.
As guests roamed the marketplace and listened to the rabbi, a shepherd came into view and started talking about the birth of a new king. At this point, all guests were welcomed to walk down a hallway into a different room where shepherds were visiting a manger scene, and all attention was focused on the actors who played baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph.
“If we can explain Christ to the (audience), maybe it would give them a fresh glimpse on him and his birth,” Pastor Stephen Williams said, explaining the goal of A Night in Bethlehem. He said this was the second year the church was putting on this event, and it was to give people an idea of what Bethlehem was like at the time of Jesus’ birth.
Lisa Jones, who spearheaded the event this year, said while it was still a “work in progress,” this project was something unique to the area. She, along with other volunteers, has been planning for this “walk-through-experience” event for the past three months.
“The plan is to continue this for the next few years, I think that’s what the church wants to do,” said Jones. “Last year we had over 600 people come over two nights.”
The event had live animals, interactive activities for children, a nativity scene and concluded with a short message from Williams.
“The secondary goals are to get the church together, as most of the actors and volunteers are church members, and also to impact the kids working and going through it,” said Williams following the delivery of his first message on Saturday night.
The Belmont advertising flyer claimed that the event was a community event that allowed “families to experience the sights, sounds and excitement of the very first Christmas.” In its second year of putting on this experience, Saturday brought out a sizable crowd despite the day’s consistently heavy rain.
In addition to this time-traveling type of event, the pastor said that the church was going to be hosting numerous holiday service projects, including providing meals to needy families and people in the area on Christmas Day. For more information regarding their holiday events and projects, visit their Facebook page or website at mybelmont.org.