It’s not easy writing a political dialogue in today’s climate of hate and … well, hate. Republicans despise Democrats to the point that some wish all of them dead. And Democrats despise Republicans just about as much. It’s not a pretty world we live in for sure.
I read on Facebook a rather long narrative on why this person liked our current president. It was a nicely written ode to Trump raising him to the level of some perfect leader who deserves all the accolades and pretty speeches heaped upon him. The writing downplayed any negative thing said about him. It downplayed all his transgressions and made him seem like he was almost the second coming.
Those of you who know me, know that I am not a Trump fan. It doesn’t have anything to do with his presidency, but it has everything to do with him as a man. I grew up in a military home. My father was a career officer. His Commander in Chief had always been the president. We as his children were taught to respect the office of the presidency whether we liked him or not.
Growing up, I never gave it much thought. One president was just about as good as the other. I liked President Eisenhower even as young as I was. He reminded me of my father. It broke my heart when President Kennedy was assassinated. The first president I voted for was Richard Nixon in 1968. Afterward, I didn’t like him and he let the country down after winning the election again in ’72 by lying. I didn’t vote for him that second time.
Since then and recently, I have voted for Bill Clinton who left office with our country having a surplus rather than a deficit. His morals were questionable at the very least, but if there was a contest on just that alone, I do believe Trump would beat him out.
I voted for Obama and was truly happy with his presidency. He and his family were dignified and classy. There was never anything that anyone could remotely attack about President Obama’s morals, but he was ridiculed incessantly. His beautiful wife was called all manner of ugly names. A stuffed effigy of him being hanged with photos of this heinous act were spread throughout the internet. I have never been able to figure out why he was treated so viciously. Maybe some people didn’t like his name. Maybe propaganda about him got into the hands of those easily led. He was vilified for being Muslim and he and his family were Christian and still are. He was born to an American mother and no matter what country he was born in, he is an American.
The election for president in 2016 came along. You must understand and getting back to how I started this, I have disliked Trump ever since he came into his celebrity status back in the ’90s. He reminded me of every spoiled and rich frat boy I ever knew. He had an affair while he was still married to his first wife. After his divorce, he married the affair. Yep. You guessed it. He had an affair with someone while he was married to the second wife.
The second wife divorced him and he later married his third wife. It appears that he’s had several affairs during this current marriage, but that’s all speculation. Of course it is.
Here are reasons why I do not like nor will I ever think this man is presidential material. During one of the campaign rallies that he seems to continue to have, he made some terrible statements that actually made my 93-year-old mother gasp. She was horrified and right then and there, she decided that she could never vote for him and she didn’t. My mother has always voted Republican, but she could not vote for Trump.
I did not like that he mocked a disabled New York Times reporter. He criticized a Muslim mother and father of a fallen Muslim soldier who was an American. I didn’t like this at all. He tweets constantly with messages of hatefulness toward anyone who criticizes him. I just think of President Obama and how he chose the high road and ignored the criticism.
I didn’t like Trump’s words about Senator John McCain who was a Vietnam prisoner of war and chose to stay behind with fellow prisoners until all were released. His injuries were life altering. Trump said he likes soldiers who are not prisoners. These words came from a man who never served his country in any capacity in the military.
I don’t like his total disrespect for women. I don’t like his total disrespect for our allies. I don’t like his immature actions and not thinking when he speaks. I don’t like the fact that he can’t apologize for his transgressions. A better man would.
I think he has hurt this country. My brother believes that the president should be the conscience of America. I agree and I believe our current one needs to work on having one.
I know that my written words here will not change the minds of those of you who think Trump was sent by God, or is the next best thing since sliced bread. And no matter what, you won’t change my mind either.
Here’s the thing. Civil disagreements working toward solutions is a good thing. Yelling at each other gets us nowhere. Americans need to get back together somehow some way. We surely aren’t right now.
Saw this on Facebook. Seemed a fitting end.
Why birding is better than American politics: On a bird the right wing and the left wing work together to lift up the center — Kenn Kaufman.
