AdventHealth Gordon is pleased to announce that Amy Jordon, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Gordon, will also serve as chief nursing officer of the AdventHealth Southeast region.
“Amy brings a wealth of experience to this role, providing an experienced clinical voice from the Southeast region,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “We are excited to see her succeed in this new role.”
In addition to remaining the chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Gordon, Jordon will also oversee nursing administration functions at all AdventHealth Southeast region hospitals, which includes AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, AdventHealth Manchester in Kentucky and AdventHealth Hendersonville in North Carolina.
“I am thrilled to partner with our other AdventHealth regional hospitals while still serving our local community,” said Jordon. “We are truly greater as a whole, so I believe this partnership will help us bring together best practices to benefit those we serve.”
Jordon holds a Master of Science in Nursing and has more than 30 years of experience with AdventHealth Gordon, serving in various capacities and leadership roles. Under her leadership as chief nursing officer, the nursing staff at AdventHealth Gordon has ranked among the highest scores for quality and the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey in the region, as well as within AdventHealth. She and her husband David are lifelong residents of Calhoun and have three adult children: Annsley and her husband Nick, Ben and Caleb and his fiancée Kelsey. Jordon enjoys spending time with her family, reading and traveling.