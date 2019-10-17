Amy Holmes, parent of students in the Gordon County School System, was honored by the Board of Education during its October Board of Education meeting as the recipient of the district's Community Connections award.
Holmes has served as PTO officer in her children’s schools, served on Local School Governance Teams, worked with athletic booster clubs, been a parent volunteer, worked with fine arts programs, and assisted wherever needed for many years. Holmes was nominated by Scott McClanahan, Ashworth Middle School principal.
McClanahan noted, among other things that, "Amy Holmes spearheaded the completion of the 'Sidewalk to Nowhere' in front of Ashworth that now leads to the bus pickup area from the main office. Each year she organizes a Fall Dance for the student body that includes a costume competition, games, and prizes. Twice a year she facilitates a faculty appreciation luncheon in December and May.”
He also praised her fundraising efforts through PTO, including traditional sales efforts as well as events such as their annual Chili Cook-off.
"She is at the school at least once a week to inquire what she can do to enhance the experience for students. She always displays a countenance of positive, caring, and supportive nature to all students and staff. She is a great asset and is appreciated by everybody in the Ashworth community.”
Holmes was presented with a certificate and a gift sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse.