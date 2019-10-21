Four Ashworth Middle School sixth-grade students completed an audition with Mrs. Latimer last week and were selected to participate in Sixth Grade Statewide Honor Chorus.
The event will be in February at the Classic Center in Athens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Four Ashworth Middle School sixth-grade students completed an audition with Mrs. Latimer last week and were selected to participate in Sixth Grade Statewide Honor Chorus.
The event will be in February at the Classic Center in Athens.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription