At the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary meeting held on Wednesday July, 25, 2018, students who attended the Girls and Boys State each gave orientations regarding their week stay at Georgia Southern University the week of June 10-15, 2018.
Girls State left to right are Linda Whittenburg, Haven Delaney Hendriz, Alan Hughes, Dr. Joann T. Meadows, Sarah Gupata, Regina Gupata.
Boys State left to right are: Alan Hughs, Bill Depsey, Cole Wilson, Zack Sisson, Bruce Henderson. Photo by Allen & Linda Holmes.