Another holiday tradition was honored this week as the American Legion Post No. 47 hosted their annual Christmas party for the area's Special Olympics participants.
About 160 students and master age athletes were celebrated during two separate parties (one for younger kids, one for the older group) that included food, dancing, karaoke and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Post No. 47 Commander Bruce Henderson said the local legion has been hosting the annual event for at least 47 years and that it's one of his members' favorite things to do every year.
"This is one event we don't have trouble getting volunteers for," Henderson said. "This is part of our giving back to the community."
Carlton Rogers attended his first Special Olympics event about 40 years ago. He shared a story of a young girl who was almost entirely paralyzed, so her event was rolling over on a blanket. The happiness and enthusiasm on display made quite the impression on him.
"That was her finish line," Rogers said with a grin. "I've been hooked ever since, and that was in '74."
Orville Howard, who has served as the event DJ for the past 22 years, agreed, saying the holiday party is the best thing the group does.
"I just love it. Kids are great. I love watching them grow up," he said.
On Thursday, the younger students were greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrived, then treated to a meal before meeting with Santa and receiving a stuff animal toy. Then came dancing and karaoke that included some Christmas songs, a hymn and a couple of popular hits.
Stacey Greeson, exceptional student services teacher at Ashworth Middle School, praised the legion members for hosting the annual event and said the students look forward to it every year.
"They especially love this because Santa comes," she said. "They love doing it."
April Witmer, a Calhoun Elementary School special education teacher, agreed.
"The students all love it. It means a lot to them to come and celebrate their accomplishments, and they get to interact with the community in a way they usually don't get to do," said Witmer.
Sue Morgan, the master age coordinator for the Special Olympics, also heaped praise on the American Legion members for the Christmas party and the other events they put on for students throughout the year.
"The American Legion members are wonderful. Without them, we wouldn't be having this," Morgan said.