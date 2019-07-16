The American Legion Post 47 in Calhoun conducted their installation of officers on Saturday for the 2019-2020 year.
Commander Bruce Henderson received a plaque in honor of his previous years of service and was once again place into that position for the coming year.
Other offices installed on Saturday were:
♦ Wilton Baker, senior vice president
♦ Tony Holsomback, adjutant
♦ Carlton Rogers, judge advocate
♦ Joe Raburn, sargent-at-arms
♦ Walter Printup, chaplain
♦ Donald Dempsey, JR vice committee
♦ Geary Cooper, JR vice committee
♦ Al Harper, historian
♦ Jimmy Bradley, service officer
♦ Lamar Owens, executive committee
♦ Bill Dempsey, executive committee
♦ John Fluegge, executive committee
House committee members installed were: Bruce Henderson, John Banks, Joe Raburn, Tony Holsomback, Donna Blair, Chase Dean and Regina Wyatt.
The American Legion Auxiliary also installed their officers for the 2019-2010 year on Saturday as well. They were:
♦ Joann T. Meadows, parliamentarian
♦ Regina Wyatt, president
♦ Sharon Elliott, first vice president
♦ Brenda Brake, second vice president
♦ Cindy Crocker, secretary
♦ Brenda Brake, treasurer
♦ Margaret Jones, historian
♦ Ruth Thomas, chaplain
♦ Paty Sutler and Kathy Dixon, sargents-at-arms
Auxiliary members also announced several awards they received during the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia’s recent convention.
Sharon Elliott received the Linda Acree First Place Trophy for the Auxiliary emergency fund.
Joann T. Meadows received the Margaret Lusk Dept. Cavalcade of Memories First Place Trophy and the Margaret Allen Lewis Education and Scholarship Trophy. Meadows also received certificates for Cavalace of Memories History, Department of Education Program.
Kathy Dixon received a certificate for VA&R Report.
Regina Wyatt received a certificate for AL.A. Unit Yearbook and Leadership.
Unit 47 won first place for Education and for Cavalcade of Memories.
Additionally, Joann T. Meadows was recently named the Resolutions 2019-2020 Chairman by Department of Georgia President Valerie Brown-Debro. Meadows was president of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia in 2005-2006.