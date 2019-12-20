Members of the American Legion Post No. 47 Ladies Auxiliary played the role of Santa Claus on Thursday as they delivered gifts and visited with veterans at two local nursing homes.
Sharon Elliott, first vice president for the group, said they worked with staff at the Calhoun Health Care Center and the Gordon County Health Care Center to get a list of needed items for 19 veterans in their care.
She said those items were mostly things like pajamas, sweats and socks. The ladies wrapped the items and then delivered them Thursday.
“We go room to room to deliver these gifts and give the veterans a Christmas card,” said Elliott. “We like to make sure they have someone to visit them during the holidays.”
Elliott said most of the folks they visited were Army vets, but there was also a Navy SEAL among the group.
She also noted that one of the individuals is in hospice care and has no one to visit or bring gifts, save for the Ladies Auxiliary.
Joann Meadows, parliamentarian for the Ladies Auxiliary, said the group has been participating in this annual Christmas service project for 47 years.
Valerie Stafford, director of the activity department at the Calhoun Health Care Center, said the residents always appreciate the visits and gifts from the group. She confirmed that many of them do not have family members, so they are happy to meet new people to talk to.
”It brightens their day every time,” said Stafford. “It means a lot to them to see someone for just a few minutes.
Stafford said she encourages people to visit the residents year round, but especially during the holiday season.