When American Legion member Roger Johns went to the Calhoun Housing Authority recently to pick up a lunch for a veteran, he was impressed by the authority for hosting lunches twice a week, specifically for veterans.
And inspired by his discovery, he thought the community should be more involved.
“Roger was just doing a good deed that day,” said Janice Croft-Tipps, the senior resident coordinator who helps organize Tuesday and Thursday lunches. “As soon as he said (the community needed to know about this), Bruce showed up.”
Commander Bruce Henderson, of the American Legion Paul Gwin Post 47, presented the Calhoun Housing Authority with a $500 check for the Authority’s senior program on Monday morning, shortly after having a discussion with Johns.
The Authority, which has been specifically aiming to help local veterans for the past five years, offers several programs for local citizens and provides public housing. Authority Executive Director Gail Brown said they are in constant need of sufficient financial support for their many projects.
“Everyone thinks that since we’re government, we get a lot of money coming in,” Brown said. “There is a large amount of money that comes in here, but it has to subsidize all 249 units since residents are mostly low-income.”
Brown said the Authority needs every penny they can get, so her staff is grateful for the Legion’s check, but also the organization’s consistent support and presence in the greater community.
Carol Hatch, the veteran program coordinator, runs the Authority’s nonprofit, New Foundations Development, which specifically focuses on helping veterans get adequate housing in Gordon and Bartow counties.
Hatch said through the American Legion uniting forces with the Authority, Calhoun is beginning to experience a “circle of goodness.” Hatch said locals gain support and necessary assistance when agencies, nonprofits and organizations come together, as was demonstrated by Monday morning’s events.
Brown, Croft-Tipps and Hatch all expressed their gratitude for the donation, and Henderson said the Legion was glad to help in any way they could.