Joann Meadows, education chairman for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47, recently presented Gordon County Schools’ Superintendent Kimberly Fraker with two baskets of apples in anticipation of National Education Week, which is Nov. 18-22.
The mission of the ALA states, “In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and Country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.”
Under the National theme of “Celebrating a Century of Service,” the sixty apples were a symbol of the commitment to service shared between both the Auxiliary and our community’s educators.