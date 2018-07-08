American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia names chairmen for 2018-19

During the 98th American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia State Convention for 2018-2019, President Jane Lawrence of Marietta appointed her 36 State of Georgia chairmen for the current year.
Dr. Joann T. Meadows, of Calhoun, was appointed Chairman of Resolutions. Meadows appointed Betty Grist, past department, as her assistant. Resolutions must be submitted according to state guidelines.
Meadows was the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia President for 2005 - 2006. Calhoun has been blessed to have a total of two presidents from American Legion Unit 47 Paul Gwin Auxiliary. According to the Department of Georgia records, Mrs. Allen L. Henson was president in 1925.