American Heritage Troop Ga. 0110 recently partnered up with members of their brother troop Trail Life USA to make fleece scarves at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library. The scarves were then put up in areas around Kroger and Walmart for those in needs to take to keep warm.
The event was spearheaded by Explorer Amelia Wykoff, 10, who wanted to help the needy find warmth in this unusually chilly November. Walmart donated 12.5 yards of fleece. Both Kroger and Walmart permitted the hanging of the scarves, which was done immediately following the making. In doing so, they honored the American Heritage Girls principle of serving in one's community. Each scarf was adorned with a tag letting the finder know of its intent.
American Heritage Girls share warmth with scarves