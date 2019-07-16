Members of the American Heritage Girls Troop GA 0771 recently made their annual mission trip to Owsley County, Kentucky, and trooper leader Mary King says she and her scouts all feel blessed for the opportunity.
“I wasn’t sure when we went up there at first, but they are the sweetest people. They just make us feel so welcome,” King said.
Owsley County is in the eastern part of Kentucky and consistently ranks among the top five poorest counties in the country because the area was built around coal production.
While there, the group did yard work, cleaned out gutters, sang at the senior center and gave away clothing and other things they had collected for the community.
King said her four scouts are responsible for planning the trip, including fundraising and collecting donations of goods, meal planning and cooking, and organizing the activities once they arrive. She said it is work but that the girls enjoy it.
On one day in particular they were doing yard work when it began to rain, so they wound up soaked and muddy but decided to pass the time signing on a porch while they took shelter.
“They didn’t care. They were just glad to be working,” King said.
The mission trip is an annual event in June, but this is the second year the local scouts based out of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Adairsville have worked with the Emma Quire Mission in Kentucky. The troop has already began plans for next year too.
American Heritage Girls is a Christian-based scouting organization similar to the Girl Scouts, said King. She worked with the Girl Scouts for 14 years but left as the organization began to change, she said.
“It’s more like the scouts I grew up with,” King said of the American Heritage Girls.
In addition to the annual trip, the troop provides ongoing assistance to the mission by collecting money and goods throughout the year and through other projects such as packing Christmas boxes.
King said they raise money via yard sales and donations from members of Oak Grove Baptist, as well as from other people who have simply heard about the mission and wanted to donate.
The troop, she said, would like to thank their community, Oak Grove Baptist Church, the Emma Quire Mission and the group’s director, Vanessa Garland, for all their support.
The local American Heritage Girls troop is open to girls ages 10 and up, and King said she'd love to have more scouts sign up. For more information, contact her at 770-773-0336.