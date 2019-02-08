An American flag was stolen from a storage facility at 300 Williams St. in Calhoun, and the fence near the flag pole appeared to leave evidence of the theft.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
On Friday, a theft was reported from Dews Pond Storage, where a manager said the American flag that had been on the property was stolen.
The complainant showed the reporting officer where the subject broke into the lot by cutting the barbed wire at the corner of the fence next to the flag pole.
The manager said the flag was on the property the day before, but noticed it was gone by 10 a.m. Friday morning. The flag was reported to be 15-by-25 feet in size and cost $385.
No arrest has been made yet, and the department is still investigating the theft.