On May 7, Gary Matteson visited the Calhoun College and Career Academy to tour the agriculture program lab and greenhouse. The tour was led by agriculture teacher, Lacy Powell, and FFA members Brady Carney, Tripp Hoblitzell, Walt McKenzie, Bryson Smith and Colton Williams.
Matteson is the current president of The Farmer Veteran Coalition and vice president of the American Farm Credit Association, who is in charge of “Young, Beginning, Small Farmer Programs and Outreach,” who oversees policies on local foods, sustainable agriculture and direct-to-consumer agriculture. He currently works in Washington, D.C., and serves on many committees and boards with Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor and current secretary of agriculture, but was visiting Georgia to attend the Vetlanta Q2 Super Summit with the Warrior Alliance in Atlanta last week.
In addition, to touring the Calhoun agriculture program, while in Gordon County, he also toured the farm of Mike Reynolds, who is a member of the Agriculture Education Program advisory board for Calhoun College and Career Academy, owner of Hero Cuts, and parent of Katie Reynolds, a seventh-grade student at Calhoun Middle School. Reynolds also serves as a spokesman for the Farmer Veteran Coalition after being disabled in Iraq.