America’s Home Place makes donation to Gordon Hospital’s Beautiful You program

(Calhoun, Ga.) — America’s Home Place presented a check of $500 to the Beautiful You program at the Harris Radiation Therapy Center in honor of Shelia White.
“We are thankful for this donation from America’s Home Place,” said Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services at Gordon Hospital. “The Beautiful You program was started to benefit women in our community who have been diagnosed with cancer, and this donation will help further the program’s mission.”
Beautiful You is a program dedicated to supporting women as they go through cancer treatment by nurturing body, mind, and spirit. The support group meets on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Harris Radiation Therapy Center.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.