The Voluntary Action Center is one step closer to funding its community kitchen expansion following a generous donation from America’s Home Place. The $5,000 check was presented in late December by representatives from the company’s Calhoun location.
“They asked me if I was available for a check presentation in late December,” said VAC Executive Director Stacy Long. “They had donated checks to us in the past and Jennifer Parker told me this would be a big donation, but we went into that meeting with them with no idea or expectation of how much it will be. It’s going to make a huge difference.”
Jennifer Parker, a building consultant for Calhoun’s America’s Home Place, said the home construction company was happy to contribute to a “wonderful business that focuses on helping [the] community when in need” and noted that Barry Connor, who owns the company, is always looking for ways to get involved in communities in positive ways.
“This time of year often brings added stress and you naturally forget how much wisdom and awareness you can gain and how necessary it is to feel such overwhelming humility. Barry Connor, the owner of Americas Home Place, is always brainstorming ideas and doing research on how he can make one of the most exciting journeys in life as comfortable and stress free as possible,” Parker said. “Also, implementing ways to ensure his team can enjoy each story and journey with each one of our clients as well. I am so thankful to have the opportunity to feel this pride and satisfaction of knowing I had a hand in donating to a wonderful business who focuses on helping our community when in need.”
When complete, the VAC community kitchen expansion project will allow the organization to expand its current feeding program to include hot meals for both lunch and dinner. Currently, the program only offers hot lunches. Long said this is particularly exciting because it will help them provide a place for students and younger children who usually eat free or reduced school lunches to get a warm meal for dinner.
“We’re so excited about this. We’ve been discussing it for almost three years,” Long said. “It has taken a lot of planning and saving and coordinating to get to this point, but we are thrilled to offer what we do and to add to that when we can. I also want to thank all of the people who’ve donated and put money toward making this possible. It makes such a big difference.”
Renovations were scheduled to begin at the VAC shortly after the Christmas holiday. A completion date has not yet been announced.