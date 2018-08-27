"Glee" alum, AGT's semi-finalist to perform at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 30
South Caroline native Noah Guthrie, one of this season's "America's Got Talent" semi-finalist and former cast member on the hit TV series "Glee" will be performing at the GEM Theatre in downtown Calhoun this Thursday, Aug. 30 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
A powerhouse vocalist, Guthrie rose to YouTube fame about six years ago, with a cover of LMFAO's "Sexy and I Know It," which has received more than 26 million views on his YouTube Channel. It was so popular, and Guthrie gained so much attention, that it inspired him to put out his first album of original music, the independent release "Among the Wildest Things," in 2013.
"It's a lot of people looking at you at one time," said Guthrie of the YouTube fame. "I ended up working on my first original album after that because I picked up so many fans that had seen me on YouTube and I wanted to get some original music out for them."
Guthrie began touring his album and the attention he gained nation-wide led him to being cast as Roderick Meeks on FOX's hit "Glee," the show about high school glee clubs, during its final season in 2015.
"I was on the final season of Glee as a new character named Roderick," said Guthrie of Roderick, a senior student at William McKinley High School who was the first member of a rebooted New Directors glee club on the television show. "They brought me on out of the blue; I wasn't looking for any kind of acting, it just kind of happened. I auditioned for it and got the part. It was amazing. It was a cool experience for me and I learned a lot."
Since his time on "Glee", Guthrie released his second album of original material, "The Valley."
"It's kind of the most recent representation of what I've been writing," said Guthrie. "It was a group of songs my band and I put together after sitting on them for a while. I'm very proud of it. It's been a very fun album to tour."
The singer with the soulful, powerful voice is also a talented songwriter.
"I write a little bit of everything, but my stuff is more Americana with a little bit of soul, country and roots rock thrown in," said Guthrie. "I write a lot of love songs and my specialty is the sad songs. I'm not a sad guy, but I've always been drawn towards the moody type of music; it's the type of vibe I write in."
Since beginning the 13th season of "America's Got Talent" this year, Guthrie's been performing mostly weekend dates and coming up with new material. Guthrie said it was just the right time to do the show.
"I am just plugging away at 'America's Got Talent,' trying to get as far as I can," said Guthrie. "They are really good at scheduling around my touring. We are all scheduled in different weeks and different moments throughout the season. I will go in for about a week or two and shoot tape. I'll rehearse for a week or so, figure out what kind of song I want to do and put it together. Right now, I'm doing a lot of weekend dates. I'm coming up with new material right now, for a new album. I'm gaining a lot of fans from "America's Got Talent," YouTube and "Glee," so it's been an awesome journey so far and I'm hoping to continue it with some new music, hopefully in the next couple of months."
Guthrie has toured with and opened for many acts over the years, including Ed Sheeran, Sister Hazel, Neon Trees and Selena Gomez, and has performed on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" as well as NBC's "Today Show" and "The Tonight Show."
Guthrie is excited about Thursday night's performance in downtown Calhoun. "I'll be performing a lot from 'The Valley,' and a few from 'The Wildest Things,'" said Guthrie. "I'll sprinkle in some covers. It'll be a fun time. I believe I'll have my full band with me, so we'll have some nice energy and I'm pretty excited about it."
When asked if he'll perform his rendition of "Sexy and I Know It," Guthrie didn't hesitate to answer: "I'm sure I probably will."
Tickets are on sale for $15 by visiting calhoungemtheatre.org.