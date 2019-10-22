The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee planned and presented its annual membership appreciation event, Cookout on the Corner last Friday at the chamber.
Committee Chair Julie Walraven, senior vice-president and marketing executive with First Bank of Calhoun, and Vice-Chair Tracy Farriba, director of Community and Physician Outreach with AdventHealth Gordon, welcomed guests as they enjoyed the networking luncheon.
“Cookout on the Corner is one of the chamber’s legacy events, popular among the members for a number of years now,” said Kathy Johnson, president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a casual, low-key event that gives our valued members an opportunity to enjoy lunch, connect, and relax. Nothing is ever going to replace personal connections in the business community, and this is one way the Chamber makes sure our members have an opportunity to stay in touch with each other.”
Walraven also praised the event, as well as the presenting committee.
“Cookout on the Corner is an all-hands-on-deck event and the Ambassador Committee certainly rose to the challenge,” she said. We saw members moving tables and decorating the conference room, bringing in gallons of their own home-made chili and baked goods, manning the grill station and then staying to clean up afterwards. Dairy Queen of Calhoun, owned and operated by Kenneth Abernathy, donated all the hotdogs for the event, and Chick-fil-A of Calhoun, owned and operated by Jonathan and Crystal Purser, donated all the potato chips, so nobody went hungry! It was a great example of teamwork and the committee is grateful to Kim Gallman, the chamber’s membership director, for pulling everything together.”
“The committee is thankful to the member businesses which donated gifts and prizes for the raffle drawings conducted during Cookout on the Corner,” said Farriba. “Those donations included a number of gift items offered by AdventHealth Gordon, BenchMark Physical Therapy, Calhoun City Schools, Calhoun Times, Century Bank, Chick-fil-A of Calhoun, Del Taco, Harbin Clinic, Larry Dixon Construction, First Bank of Calhoun, GCP Applied Technologies, and Professional Eye Associates. The drawings made an already-fun event even more lively, and we appreciate the generosity of all the businesses that donated.”
The Ambassador Committee is supported by Gallman and includes almost 30 members, representing a variety of businesses, including non-profits, schools, banks, health-care, security, restaurants, advertising, advertising, finance, insurance, real estate, senior citizen care and technology. It is responsible for the chamber’s grand opening and ribbon cutting events, as well as all membership efforts and retention programs.