Since 2012, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committee has presented an Amazing Race Event in downtown Calhoun at the end of April, when the BBQ Boogie & Blues Street Festival takes place.
This event mimics the popular reality show, placing four-person teams in competition. Revenues are generated through team registration fees and sponsorship fees.
Historically, the committee has donated a portion of profits from the events to a variety of agencies and this year, the group will continue its philanthropic tradition. Applications can be picked up at the Chamber at 300 S. Wall St. or can be emailed by contacting Joni Harbin at jharbin@gordoncountychamber.com. Also, a PDF of the application can be downloaded from the online version of this story.
The grant is only available to members in good standing of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce who are registered nonprofits with verified 501(c)3 status located and operating in Gordon County.
The application and any required documents must be returned to Joni Harbin via personal delivery or via email at jharbin@gordoncountychamber.com in order to be considered. The deadline is noon on Feb. 22. Any incomplete applications or applications submitted after that deadline will not be considered.
A decision will be announced no later than 9 a.m. on Feb. 25. The identified recipient agency should be prepared to provide event volunteers and must agree to promote the event on their website and social media platforms.