DALTON, GEORGIA - The Alzheimer’s Association will host its first Alzheimer’s Advocacy 101 Volunteer Training on Thursday, Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Alzheimer’s Association’s local office, located at 922 E. Morris Street in Dalton.
The Alzheimer’s Volunteer Advocate Training is for community members to learn more about how they can impact local, state and federal policy to improve the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers and to impact funding for a cure. The volunteers will learn the basics of grassroots advocacy and how you can get involved in advocacy with the Alzheimer’s Association.
Currently, there are over 1,000 Alzheimer’s Association advocates in Georgia that advance legislative policies that will improve the lives of over 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s. This past June, Alzheimer’s Association advocates across Georgia, including volunteer advocates from the Dalton area, traveled to Washington D.C. to advance legislation with federal policy makers including Rep. Tom Graves and Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue.
“Grassroots advocacy and engagement with elected officials by local voters is one of the most impactful ways to change the trajectory of Alzheimer’s and other dementias in our state and in our country”, added MaryLea Boatwright Quinn, Public Policy Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “Anyone interested in finding out more about how to use the power of their personal story in this effort should attend our Advocacy 101 training.”
Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death in America without a way to prevent, cure, or even slow its progression. Consequently, in 2018 alone, Alzheimer’s and other dementias are expected to cost the United States $277 billion, with $186 billion being borne by Medicare and Medicaid, meaning 1 in every 5 Medicare dollars will be spent on a person with Alzheimer’s.
There is no cost to attend the training program, but registration is required. Please contact MaryLea Boatwright Quinn at 404-728-6048 or mboatwrightquinn@alz.org. For more information, please visit alz.org/georgia.
