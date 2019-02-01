High school was the first time I remember my dad passing on a piece of advice that his father told him, “You might fall on bad luck in life, and you might lose your house, your car, your friends, your dog or even your family, but you can never lose your education. No one can ever take that away from you.”
I remember my dad saying this as I was looking at colleges, taking tours on campuses and learning what I wanted in my own college experience. And I remember my dad saying this when I was two years into college and thinking about dropping out. Looking back, I think that advice is so telling of how much my grandfather valued education.
But I also think this applies to much more than a formal education. Don’t get me wrong, I am so incredibly grateful that I have my degree; it’s one of my biggest accomplishments. And I also acknowledge that I was incredibly lucky to be able to go to college directly after high school, live in a dorm for four years and be a full-time student.
However, I don’t think my grandfather’s words of wisdom necessarily apply to a college education. They could, and I think in some cases, they do. But I also think he was referring to the education of being a lifelong student. If he was here with me as I wrote this column, I know he would add on by saying every opportunity is a learning opportunity, and the moment we think we’ve learned it all is the moment we stop growing as individuals.
After I graduated from Berry (a moment at times I believed would never arrive), I spent a year in New Zealand working for a study abroad program as a teacher’s assistant. And if anything taught me to approach every moment as an opportunity to learn, it was those months working with professors.
I would sit in on every class, read the assigned readings, and comment during class discussions. My first priority was always to help the professor, grade tests and papers, and make sure everything was in order for class to go smoothly. But I found over the first couple of courses, that I still felt very much like a student even though my role had somewhat shifted.
During Susan Felch’s environmental literature class, I learned more about Annie Dillard than I did during my undergraduate career and I took my time with the readings instead of skimming over them. Under Amy Leigh Wicks’ leadership, I learned how to critically analyze an essay, edit my own poems, and how to make delicious vegan hot chocolate (in case any future professors I work with are in desperate need of one). With Mick Duncan I was able to find beauty in repetition and living in proximity with the poor. And Andrew Shepherd taught me how to ask difficult questions, even ones that might make me doubt everything I ever thought I’ve known to be true.
And I’m not saying I didn’t learn these things during my time at Berry, but maybe I just didn’t learn them to the same extent. Maybe I was a little younger during school, a little more closed off, a little more proud and stubborn. Maybe it took me getting out of my formal education to realize how much simply living is a wonderful opportunity to be a student.
One person I think does a great job of being a lifelong learner is my friend Judith. I met her when we studied abroad together in New Zealand (during junior year of college), and our first conversation was in the Auckland airport where she told me how she was going to India in six months and was so excited to learn about both the Maori and Indian cultures during her year of travel.
Though we graduated together and Judith is also done with her post-high school education (for now), she is constantly challenging herself to learn more. Currently, she’s working at a Nepalese restaurant in Pittsburgh and learning to speak Nepalese, practicing with her boss and co-workers. She’s started her own textile business, where she uses the ancient Japanese practice of shibori dyeing, and she’s also fascinated with studying permaculture, ecology and theology in her spare time. And whether she’s on the Appalachian Trail or in the middle of the city, she looks at each moment as an opportunity to learn about someone else, a different culture or a new way to see the world.
Like my grandfather said, we will never lose our education, formal or informal. No one can ever take away the experiences that have taught us the most, changed our perspective, or challenged us to think in a different way. Life in itself is education.
Alexis Draut is a recent graduate of Berry College and a staff writer for the Calhoun Times.