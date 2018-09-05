Alveda King to headline WEC Event in Dalton

Women’s Enrichment Center welcomes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s niece Sept. 18
Dalton, Georgia: Civil Rights activist and evangelist Alveda King will headline the Women’s Enrichment Center’s annual banquet to be held at the Dalton Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the WEC website at www.wecnorthga.org.
Alveda C. King, daughter of the late civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King, grew up during the civil rights movement led by her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Her family’s home in Birmingham, Ala. was bombed, as was her father’s church office in Louisville, Ky. Alveda was jailed during the open housing movement. She sees the pro-life movement as a continuation of the civil rights struggle.
King is a former college professor and served in the Georgia State House of Representatives. She is a bestselling author and a Fox News contributor. In addition, she is a Senior Fellow with the Howard Center for Family, Religion & Society and currently serves as a Pastoral Associate and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, the African-American Outreach for Priests for Life and Gospel of Life Ministries.
The Women’s Enrichment Center’s mission is to educate, empower, and enrich the lives of women, men, and children in northwest Georgia by providing the emotional help and practical resources needed to care for themselves during and after pregnancy. In the past year, over 278 clients for a total of over 1,425 visits from the North Georgia area have been served at our locations in Dalton and Ringgold. All services are free and confidential and include: Free pregnancy testing, Free ultrasound services, Prenatal and parenting education, Assistance with baby clothing and essentials.