The 1960s and ’70s will come alive again at the Gem Theatre in downtown on Calhoun as the Family Resource Center present’s TRIBUTE — a celebration of The Allman Brothers Band performing the original band’s album “At Fillmore East” as well as some their other greatest hits.
The show is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.calhoungemtheatre.org.
TRIBUTE is an eight-piece group that faithfully recreates the music of one of the finest bands of all time. Since its founding in 2013, Atlanta-based TRIBUTE has earned a reputation as the source for the authentic ABB sound around Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Rigged with vintage equipment, they interpret the Allman catalog in such a way that these songs written in the ’60s and ’70s come alive again.
Josh Jeffords will open the show.
According to their website, TRIBUTE recalls that unique period in American rock, when psychedelia ebbed and The ABB informed us what jazz, rock, country and blues could sound like. Comprised of musicians with decades of performance experience, the members of TRIBUTE bring their shared love of The Allman Brothers Band to life when it comes time for hitting the note.
Band members include Mark Bishop, Henry Davis, Larry Griggs, Rod Gunther, Chris Jones, John Marsten, Oliver Nichols and Tom Stinson.
The band has performed previously across Georgia and the southeast, including shows at City Winery, Variety Playhouse, The Fox Theatre’s 40th anniversary, Mable House Barnes Amphitheater and the Strand Theatre, as well as regular appearances at the Foundry in Athens, as well as Northside Tavern and Smith’s Olde Bar in Atlanta.
For more information about the band, visit tributeabb.com.