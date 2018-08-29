All youth welcome to join Cub Scouts in historic year

The Boy Scouts of America is now inviting both boys and girls to join the Cub Scouts (ages 5-10). With the school year upon us, all families are welcome to participate in the Cub Scouts, a program renowned for character-building fun and adventure. Through adventures big and small, Scouting embraces the outdoors and helping our communities through service projects, STEM development, and building confidence through our wide range of activities.
“The Northwest Georgia Council is excited to welcome both boys and girls into Cub Scouting,” said Jerry Lee, president of the Northwest Georgia Council. “After all, the values of Scouting – being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent – are relevant and important for both boys and girls.”
Cub Scout events will be hosted over the next few weeks, including Cub Fishing Rodeo, Camp-Boo-Ree, Webeloree, Rocket Into Scouting, Religious Awards Weekend, Scout Expo, E-Prep Day, and others. Families can now choose to sign up their sons and daughters for Cub Scouts. Each Cub Scout Den will be single gender — all boys or all girls. Cub Scout Packs, meanwhile, can include any combination of all-boy or all-girl Dens. This unique approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families.
“For years, families in our community have seen how the program builds character and teaches children valuable skills and life lessons that prepare them for success,” said Jeff Brasher, Scout Executive/CEO for the Northwest Georgia Council. “The Cub Scout program is designed to make important life lessons, such as physical fitness, problem-solving and emotional growth, fun and memorable for children and families. We are thrilled to make this invaluable program available to boys and girls. So far, over 12,000 girls nationwide have joined the Cub Scouts.”
The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of nearly 2.3 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 960,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories, with 3,600 and 1,000 of those in the seven northwest Georgia counties served by the Council. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please call 706-235-5545 or visit www.nwgabsa.org.