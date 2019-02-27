“All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players; They have their entrances and their exits,” William Shakespeare.
These are some of my favorite words of Shakespeare because it sets the tone for all of us who exist here on Earth. Yes indeed, we’re all playing roles … our very own.
Theaters have been around since early times … Greek dramas, Roman theaters, Shakespearean theaters, traveling theaters, Broadway, small-town theaters.
Our little town of Calhoun has had a workable little theater for well over 20 years. At first the plays were held at any venue willing to let a troupe of actors invade their space. Productions were at people’s homes, gyms in churches or schools, the renovated depot, maybe in parking lots.
The old Rooker Hotel in the middle of Calhoun proper sat empty for years and needed to be completely refurbished into something other than a bit of an eyesore as travelers came through Calhoun. A board of city leaders and interested parties was formed to see what could be done. I somehow wound up on that early board along with a lady who changed everything, Joanne Owens.
She had a vision and it included a theater with a stage, a backstage, dressing rooms and all. She and others worked hard to make it happen and it finally did. The theater was a black box type. All of us who had been a part of the CLT were really excited that we would finally have a home. And all of this was because of Joanne Owens’ vision.
Granted, the theater is small. The stage is little, but since its first production many years ago, it has proven to be perfect for our Little Theatre. We’ve produced everything from “The Fantastiks” to “A Time to Kill.” In 2009, “Smoke on the Mountain” found a home on our stage. The first production had been in the First Methodist Church’s gym in 2001. It has since been produced in 2016 and in 2018. All productions have done well.
I feel privileged to have portrayed Daisy Werthan in “Driving Miss Daisy” back in 2009 and again in 2018 on that stage. Rodney Curtis was my Hoke both times and was perfect. Tony Tankersly played Boolie, my son in the 2009 production and Brian Anderson was Boolie last spring. Susan Powell was the director for both productions and both shows brought in big crowds. It’s still my favorite role. Lasting friendships came out of that show.
We’ve done Southern comedies by Jones, Hope, and Wooten famous for creating the Futrelle sisters. We’ve had musicals such as “Radio Gals” and “Nunsense.” Comedies are always winners with such plays as “Steel Magnolias,” “The Foreigner,” and “The Hallelujah Girls.” We’ve had Christmas shows and children’s theater in the summer.
One of my favorite shows was “Second Samuel” by Pamela Parker. I’ve always said that I lost my singing voice by yelling at too many kids. I was never in any musicals, but I got the role of Jimmy Deanne and she had a song to sing. My kids encouraged me to try to sing it. I knew the song. I had heard my Grandma Emert and my daddy sing it.
My son Heath told me to sing it with him. I sang it in the key of D, I think, but I needed somebody outside the family to hear me sing, so I asked my good friends John and Mary Nell Podgorny to listen and tell me what they thought. I knew they would be honest. Well, they liked how I sang. Mary Nell had tears in her eyes, so for the first time in over 45 years, I sang to a crowd. The song was “Farther Along,” an old gospel tune. Oh, don’t let me fool you. I’m no singer, but dang, I sang that song. I wish my daddy had heard me.
Our next production for the Calhoun Little Theatre is “Belles” by Mark Dunn and directed by Jim Kirk. It’s about six sisters and how they solve the problems of the world. It’s funny, it’s sometimes highly dramatic, it’s real. Come see Susan Powell, Mary Nell Podgorny, Taylor Chavez, Kristen Douglas, Susan Willerson and me as we work through a few days one fall.
The sequel to it — “Belles: The Reunion” — will happen in May. The playwright will be a guest in Calhoun during that time. Production dates for “Belles” are March 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. at the Harris Arts Center. A Sunday matinee’ will be on March 3 at 3 p.m.
Yes, all the world is a stage. All of us are players and what fun it is!!