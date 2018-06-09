ALL Star Fireworks to donate to Boys & Girls Club

This year, ALL Star Fireworks, located at 353 West Belmont Drive in front of The Print Shop, has chosen to donate some of their proceeds of firework sales to Boys & Girls Club of Gordon County. For more information, call ALL Star Fireworks at 770-548-9296 or visit www.allstarfireworkspyro.com. Pictured are Scope Denmon, Boys & Girls Club of Gordon County and Scott Lunsford, owner of ALL Star Fireworks.
