AdventHealth Group is pleased to announce that Alison Bennett, WHNP-BC, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway. She will also be practicing at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Chatsworth.
Bennett joins Joy Nwadike, MD; Donald Taylor, MD; and Tara Darlene Kendrick, FNP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway, which provides comprehensive women’s care for all stages of a woman’s life. The expert team of gynecologists and other specialists will listen to your concerns, discuss your health care history and conduct comprehensive tests in order to give you the information you need to make the best decisions for your life.
Bennett has worked in women’s care as a certified nurse practitioner for the last five years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
To schedule an appointment, call 706-879-5770.