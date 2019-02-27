The Calhoun City Council will hold two public hearings next month concerning changes to two city ordinances — one concerning alcohol consumption at special events and the other dealing with recovering costs for structure demolition.
The proposed changes to the ordinances had their first readings at Monday’s council meeting. They will now be brought forward with public hearings at the March 11 council meeting.
The changes to the alcohol ordinance were requested by the Downtown Development Authority. The changes are aimed at increasing the availability of areas which can be used for selling and consuming alcohol, namely beer and wine, during special events where food is being served as well.
In addition to the four designated areas for alcohol consumption during special events — BB&T Park, the Depot parking lot, the city parking between Park Avenue and railroad tracks and city “green space” on South Wall Street across from City Hall — the changes would now create a “controlled festival zone” on Court Street, from Wall Street to King Street, and Park Avenue, from Oothcalooga Street to Harlen Street.
City Attorney George Govignon said another feature of the ordinance changes is the “beer garden” space. If alcohol is being served at these designated areas mentioned above, there must have signage and fencing around the perimeter disclosing that alcoholic beverages must stay within those boundaries and not be consumed outside of them.
Also, there must be uses of wristbands to indicate individuals whose legal age to drink has been verified. In addition, there must be a designated space where identity and age is verified. The mayor and city council have the authority to determine a charge for receiving a wristband.
The other ordinance being amended is concerns the recovery of the costs of structure demolition by the city. Govignon said the main aim of these changes is to further incentivize private property owners to take action before filing a nuisance order on a structure with the city.
“The governing authority of the City has determined that there is a need to provide additional financial incentive to the owners or interested parties involved in these public nuisance structures through private efforts prior to the need for litigation at tax payer expense,” the ordinance stated.
Under the changes, any order for the city to abate nuisance structures would now require reimbursements to city for the cost of demolition, all court costs, all attorney fees, any appraisal fees and “all other costs necessarily associated with the abatement action, including restoration to grade of the real property after demolition.” It also would require reimbursement of “any administrative costs incurred by the tax commissioner.”
The public hearings on the ordinance amendments will be held on March 11 at the Calhoun Depot, starting at 7 p.m.
At the start of Monday’s meeting, Mayor Jimmy Palmer shared congratulations on behalf of the City Council to newly-elected state Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun.