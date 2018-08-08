Aker, Price take home Calhoun’s Got Talent honors

Congratulations to the 2018 winners of Calhoun’s Got Talent! The annual event culminated Saturday night at the Harris Arts Centerwith winners being chosend for Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice.
Judges’ Choice winner was April Price (second from left), with LaToya Aker (third from left) being named the People’s Choice winner.
The Top 10 finalists performing in the finals during the show were: LaToya Aker, Brandon Bagley, Aaron Blake, Blair and Bri Hall, Mason Mattila, Lauren McDougle, April Price, The Songsmiths (comprised of Mary Nell Podgorny, Calvin Smith and Susan Willerson), Catherine Thompson and Dustin Wallace.
Sponsored by Gordon Hospital, Calhoun’s Got Talent is one of Harris Arts Center’s signature fundraisers each year. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.