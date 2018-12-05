A Ranger woman involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Monday, prompting her to be airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, allegedly was driving under the influence at the time her vehicle ran off South Wall Street and struck a tree.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Jessica Lynn Barrett, 26, of 170 Cass Loop NE, Ranger, was driving a maroon 2013 Chevrolet Malibu on South Wall Street, near Oak Street, around 11:15 a.m. Monday when she went off the road and struck a tree. The initial officer to arrive at the wreck scene found her with blood in her mouth and nose while still buckled into the driver’s seat. When asked if she was in pain, she began to scream.
The officer attempted to open the door but it was jammed, forcing responding firefighters to extract her from the vehicle. Once she was removed, she was immediately taken to an ambulance and taken to a field next to the Calhoun High School softball field off South King Street. A helicopter was waiting to fly Barrett to Erlanger Hospital.
As of Tuesday morning, Barrett was not listed on the patient census for the hospital, according to a spokeswoman. Barrett had not been charged as of Tuesday.
Back at the wreck scene, an officer began looking into Barrett possibly having been under the influence, after noticing her pupils were extremely dilated. Also, two dust remover aerosol cans were found on the floorboard of the front passenger seat — one of which had condensation on the outside of it and was cold to the touch, an indication of it having been used. Two unopened bottles of whiskey were also found inside the Malibu.
A red straw was found on the spray nozzle of one of the cans and had lipstick that appeared to match the color Barrett had on her lips. The aerosol cans were taken into evidence by Calhoun police.
About 20 minutes before Barrett struck the tree, another driver had reported that a maroon Malibu, driven by a woman matching Barrett’s description, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on South Wall Street, after pulling out of the Wells Fargo parking lot. The Malibu then went back across the northbound lanes and left the road, striking a speed limit sign. The vehicle then got back on the road and traveled into town, turning into a parking area near City Hall.
A few minutes after the Malibu was seen near City Hall, it was spotted heading southbound on South Wall Street at a high speed.