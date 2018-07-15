We are definitely in the hot and humid time of year. We were getting dry earlier in the summer, but we seem to be in a pattern of storms that are bringing rainfall. I have learned the last few years to roll with the weather and adjust to the situation. Sometimes that may not be difficult, but when you have hay to bale or grow crops, it can be more problematic. Today, I will be reminding you on some upcoming educational opportunities plus some friendly reminders for this time of year.
For starters, do not forget the annual 4-H and FFA Market Lamb and Market Goat Show that will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion. This is a 4-H and FFA youth show with approximately 150 head of livestock being shown by 4-H’ers and FFA members from around the state. The show will start mid-morning and will run through the afternoon. It’s a great time to see great livestock, but even better seeing youth in the show ring.
In addition, I am in the final stages of planning a Wildlife Land Management Workshop on Monday, Aug. 13. This event will be more for our deer, turkey and duck enthusiast. Dr. Mark McConnell, UGA Wildlife Specialist, will be the guest presenter. I will add the event will be at the Arrowhead Wildlife Management area in Floyd County. We will be touring their walking trails to see controlled burn work, food plots and work being done for duck habitat. They have an educational building for presentations. Please call the office or email so you can receive a flyer on this event. Space could be limited. Again, this meeting is for folks wishing to make their land more appealing to these species.
Mark your calendars for our September 2018 events for vegetable and fruit producers. We will have three of them in the month of September. Two will be from the commercial side of things and one will be for homeowner production. We have a wealth of specialists coming to share research-based information for these events. We will start with our Commercial Vegetable Workshop on Sept. 5 and then will host a Commercial Fruit Workshop two weeks later on Sept. 19. We will then finish up with a Homeowner Vegetable Production Workshop on Sept. 24. Bob Westerfield, UGA Horticulturist, will be with us again for this event. There will be promotional flyers coming out later in July for these three events. I am still working on some details, but wanted to get the dates out there.
This has been an interesting summer. The heat, humidity and the extra rounds of moisture can make for some interesting conditions. I would like to remind folks that when you do decide to irrigate ornamentals or vegetables, try to do some in a fashion that will keep the foliage of those items as dry as possible. Remember, you are trying to get a good soak down to the roots. If you have to use a sprinkler, do so after dew has set in the evening or early morning hours. Do not soak plants down in the afternoon. That moisture at the wrong time could be the last ingredient to getting disease going in your spot. Early morning irrigation could be more ideal because the sun can dry foliage quicker. If we keep receiving rainfall, irrigation events may be less needed or advised.
A few weeks ago, I discussed bagworms in an article. This is the time of year that folks can be fooled and think the little bags seen on that evergreen tree or shrub is normal. Do investigation now. An infestation of bagworms can kill the item they are feeding on. In bad bagworm years, I normally start receiving calls in later July into August after major damage has be done. It is better to treat when the bagworms are young. More mature bagworms are tougher to control. Once they attach the bag permanently, hand removal can be the only option. At least at that point, you have until the next spring to remove.
Wasp, hornet and yellow jacket issues can be a problem this time of year. It can be even more of a problem if you, friends or family are allergic to stings. You can treat the nest or nest entrances with jet-stream aerosol sprays that will shoot 20-25 feet. There will be various products and various active ingredients on the market. Treat at night when insects are least active. If apprehensive, please seek the help from a professional pest control company. In the case of yellow jackets, if you can’t find the nest you may can use yellow jacket traps placed in areas where they forage. I will add that research has shown that the yellow jacket traps have little to no impact on population reduction. In our handbook there is a carpenter bee and yellow jacket foam product made by Spectracide on the market. Use good judgment in treating for stinging insects. Do not get yourself into a situation where if the insects attack you are in a dangerous situation.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.