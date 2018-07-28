Perry, GA – Northwest Georgia farmers have an opportunity to attend a free, nationally award-winning financial training workshop in August. The program, AGAware®, has been developed with the purpose of promoting the next generation of farmers by educating them in the many aspects of running a successful agricultural operation. AgGeorgia will be hosting the AGAware workshop Friday, Aug. 10 at the Thornton Recreation Center in Rome, located at 102 North Floyd Park Road. This is the fourth year AgGeorgia has offered the program, with another class held in July in Hull.
“For over a hundred years, Farm Credit’s mission has been to support agriculture and Rural America,” said Corey Cottle, Director of Marketing for AgGeorgia Farm Credit. “We believe that cultivating the next generation of farmers is a vital part of that mission, and the AGAware program is a great way to make sure farmers are on the right financial track.”
The program is tailored for young, beginning, small, and/or minority farmers. Young farmers are defined as those 35 years of age or younger; beginning farmers are defined as those having 10 years or less of experience; and small farmers are defined as those having annual gross agricultural sales of $250,000 or less.
Topics covered in the program include: Balance Sheets, Income Statements, Family Finance & Family Budgeting, Risk Management, Accrual Income, Applying for Financing and Preparing a Business Plan with bonus video topics on Record Keeping, Marketing, and Technology available for continued education. The AGAware educational program is certified for FSA Direct Borrower Training Credit.
The free training is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and a free lunch is provided. Those who would like to attend can register at www.aggeorgia.com/agaware. Seats are limited, so be sure to register today!