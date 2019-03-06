Human beings are rather weird living creatures.
I know. I am one. We have a problem with the aging process. We’re not too crazy about it.
Here’s the thing. When we’re 10, we want to be 13, so we can be a teenager. In my case, being a teenager meant I could wear lipstick. I wore pink lipstick so thick, I left impressions of my lips on every glass in the house. My sister wore red. You could see her coming … well, her lips coming a mile away.
When we’re 13, we want to be 16 so we can drive. When we’re 16, we want to be 18 because we are considered adults … sort of. We’re not legally an adult until we’re 21. We can then drink alcoholic beverages legally. I never could figure out why 21 was such a magic number. Being able to drink alcohol doesn’t necessarily make you automatically mature. It can really make you the most immature character around. Trust me on this one.
In truth, after we reach 21, time seems to speed up. I have never heard someone 30 wish she was 40, nor have I ever heard 40-year-olds wish they were 50 or 55. Forget about folks wishing they were 70 unless they are 80. You get the picture here.
I’m 21 and about ready to graduate from college. I have the world by the tail. I’m ready to take it on and conquer all. Right.
Before I can snap my fingers, I’m in the land of employment teaching kids who look almost as old as me. This is true. A principal at a school where our classes were guests mistook me for a student and he asked me where my hall pass was. Well, I was a bit taken aback. Explaining to him that I was a teacher, he laughed … laughed, y’all. I felt just a little insulted. Here I was trying to look older than 12 or 14 with my hair up and spit curls on the side when a principal mistook me for a student and laughed about it.
In about three-months-time, I found myself falling head over heels for a black-haired, black-eyed, cute-as-can-be guy and that was it. We got married and about four years later our first child was born; then our second made an appearance a couple of years later; then our third in less than two years; and in four years our last was born. I remember telling my mother I was pregnant with our fourth child and all she could say was, “You’re kidding, aren’t you?” The only one who ever said “congratulations” was someone who had five children.
I can remember one summer day when the kids were small, I watched them running all over the yard like wild hyenas, yelling and screaming. As they played rambunctiously, it gave me pause. I thought to myself, “Goodness, some day they will be in their 30s.” Then I shrugged it off because that was years away.
Now all of them, but one are in their forties! How on Earth did this happen? Where did the time go? I turned around and those wild hyenas had turned into college graduates with families of their own, and I’m Grammy to five youngsters.
This is the thing about human beings. Youth is fleeting. Really, it is. We don’t realize how fast time goes by until we look in the mirror and see a stranger staring back with lines, sags, droops, and all kinds of body images that resemble an older person. How in the name of all that is holy did this happen?
I don’t tell people my age anymore. Of course, I’ve lived in Calhoun close to 50 years, so those original eighth-graders know or can pretty well figure out how old I am. I know how old they are, too. The reason why I don’t tell people my age anymore is because too many times when I do, they look at me as if I need a chair that automatically lifts me out of the seat.
Four years ago, I broke my leg. I started bounding down our porch steps and slipped as if on glass. Down I went. Bam! Broken leg. First bone I ever broke.
This is when I realized that I needed to pay attention more. Oh, I’m still very active and plan to be for a long time. I don’t do sick or old well. My mama lived to be 95. I figure I have a good 25-30 years left.
When some people reach a certain age, they announce that they are not having anymore birthdays. Really? Do they know what the alternative is?
Aging? Who cares? I’m living it up while I can. Age is just a number. Right?