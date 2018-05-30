After Active Season, BB Team Headed to National Competition in Arkansas

The Gordon County 4-H BB Team has been practicing since October, and has had participated in multiple competitions throughout the season. The team includes members from 4th-8th grades, and competitions include a safety test as well as shooting in four positions: prone, standing, sitting, and kneeling. To kick off their competitive season, the team traveled to the Haralson County BB Winter Classic on February 10, where 8th grade team member Ashton Stanley took third place in the kneeling position. A few weeks later, on March 17, the team went to the Carroll County Fun Shoot, and on April 7, a team of experienced members competed in the Forsyth County Kiwanis BB Championship Match. These team members were Cady Angel, Connor Hogan, Zack Mulkey, Titus Smith, Ryland Stamey, Ashton Stanley, and Eli Todd. Based on their performance at the Forsyth County Kiwanis Match, the Gordon County 4-H BB Team earned an invitation to the Daisy BB Nationals Competition June 30-July 3 in Rogers, Arkansas.
Though the team had earned a national bid that week, their 4-H competitions began the following week on April 14 when Gordon County hosted the Northwest Area 4-H BB Qualifying Match for nine counties and 108 youth. Teams had to shoot a 1550 or individuals a 310 in order to qualify for the state match. All three Gordon County 4-H teams shot a qualifying score and earned a trip the state competition, and Ashton Stanley and Eli Todd both earned individual awards of 3rd place Standing and 1st Place Sitting, respectively. On May 4-6, sixteen Gordon County 4-H’ers participated in the Target Challenge Weekend – State 5 Meter BB Competition. The team rounded out their regular season by competing in the Georgia Games BB Match on Saturday, May 19 and is looking forward to participating in the national competition at the end of June.
The team is coached by Dawn and Stacy Garlin, Jackie Mulkey, and Glenn Stanley. For more information about the team or to sponsor the team for their trip to Nationals, please contact Gordon County Extension/4-H at 706-629-8685.