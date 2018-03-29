Affordable Summer Activities for Kids: Earn Junior Ranger Badges at Georgia’s State Parks

Fun, affordable and educational youth programs can be a challenge to come by, but not with the Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites’ Junior Ranger program. Children ages 6-12 can fulfill their dreams of becoming a real life outdoor explorer by earning three levels of Junior Ranger badges this summer at various state parks around the state. Badges may be earned either at the camper’s own pace or at day camps in the parks surrounded by new friends and while cultivating long-lasting memories.
Activities include identifying trees or wildlife, hiking, swimming, learning about history and camping. The program has 16 activities to choose from, creating many learning opportunities for camp attendees. Junior Ranger books may be picked up at a Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites office or downloaded for free online. This program is a great way to keep kids busy during the summer months while learning about Georgia’s outdoor offerings GeorgiaStateParks.org/JuniorRanger.
Event Listings
Below is a sampling of upcoming Junior Ranger events that will help expand your family’s adventure horizons this summer. A complete listing of opportunities through August are available online at GaStateParks.org/Events.
Junior Ranger Four-Day Camp at F.D. Roosevelt - Pine Mountain, Ga.
Adventure awaits prospective 8-12 year old Junior Rangers at F.D. Roosevelt State Park. Swimming, archery, hiking, art projects and canoeing are only a few of the many adventures kids will have at this camp. Learn about wild animals, dangerous plants, and survival skills too. Registration is required, and space is limited. Please call 706-663-4858 for additional details.
May 29-30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
May 30-31 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
May 31-June 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
June 1-2 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Junior Ranger Camp at Florence Marina State Park - Omaha, Ga.
Come explore the wonderful world of being a park ranger. At Florence Marina, children will learn how to identify different plant and animal species, go on hikes and boat rides, learn wilderness skills, and more. Please call 229-838-4706 for additional details.
June 18, 19, 20 and 21 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Junior Ranger Camp at Skidaway Island State Park- Savannah, Ga.
Embark on a week full of hikes, crafts and games focused on the natural and cultural heritage of Georgia all while working towards a Junior Ranger badge. Registration is limited, so please call 912-598-2300 for additional details.
The weeks of May 28-June 1, June 18-22, and July 9-13 from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. are for ages 6-11 years old.
Junior Ranger Camp: Smithgall Woods State Park - Helen, Ga.
Children ages 7-14 are invited to this multi-day camp to learn about the natural world. The camp will follow the Junior Ranger books that teach campers about the outdoors, animals, plants, history and much more. There will be crafts, games and other fun activities to make the Junior Ranger Camp experience a fun and memorable one. Register in advance by calling 706-878-3087.
June 18-22 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Junior Ranger Camp: Tallulah Gorge State Park – Tallulah Falls, Ga.
During this multi-day camp, children ages 7-12 will participate in activities that focus on the outdoors and work towards earning a Junior Ranger badge through a number of adventurous activities. Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 706-754-7981 for additional details.
June 18-22 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Junior Ranger Camp: Red Top Mountain State Park – Acworth, Ga.
Suitable for children ages 10-12, this four-day camp will feature a multitude of activities from hiking, crafts, canoeing, games and so much more. During this camp, children will experience what it’s like to be a State Park Junior Ranger. Registration is required and begins April 1. Please call 770-975-0055 for additional details.
June 12–15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for ages 7-9 years old
June 19–22 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for ages 10–12 years old
July 10–13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for ages 7-9 years old
July 17–20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for ages 10–12 years old
Junior Ranger Camp: Fort Mountain State Park – Chatsworth, Ga.
Children will participate in activities that focus on the outdoors and work towards earning a Junior Ranger badge. This year’s camp is themed around nature, camping and outdoor skills. Over the two-week camp (guests can choose from two different series) children ages 6-12 will partake in various activities led by Interpretive Rangers and Naturalist. Registration is required. Please call 706-422-1932 for additional details.
July 9-13 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and July 24-27 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Junior Ranger Camp: Indian Springs State Park - Flovilla, Ga.
Campers will learn about nature, history and a variety of animals while playing games and making new friends and memories. This year, campers ages 6-12 can choose from two different weeks of Junior Ranger Day Camps. Please call 770-504-2277 for additional details.
June 11-14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and July 16-19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.