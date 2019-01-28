UPDATE: A winter weather advisory has replaced a winter storm warning previously in effect for Gordon County and much of Northwest Georgia.
According to the National Weather Service:
Snowfall amounts are now estimated to be no more than 1 inch as temperatures hover above freezing, limiting the chance of snow accumulation on roads. If the rain does turn into snow it is expected between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in Northwest Georgia. Far Northwest Georgia is now slated to see much of the precipitation.
However, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing by sunset tonight, the formation of black ice from the leftover water on roads is possible.
Winds chills will drop into the 15 degree to 20 degree range at night, and winds this afternoon could gust up to 30 mph.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Northwest Georgia is now under a winter storm warning, which will take effect Tuesday at 3 a.m. and remain in effect until 7 p.m.
Snow accumulation and the chance of black ice forming are projected for Tuesday, while low temperatures are expected to carry over to Wednesday. Rain early Tuesday morning is expected to transition to snow and carry through to the afternoon. Snowfall is expected to range from 1 inch to 3 inches.
As of Monday evening, Gordon County Government offices will postpone opening until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Gordon County will continue to monitor the weather conditions and will post an update concerning the closings if needed.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Calhoun and Gordon County schools will be closed Tuesday due to the chance of winter weather. All after school activities are also cancelled for Tuesday.
"Gordon County Schools will follow Gov. Brian Kemp’s lead for state offices in our area by closing schools for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 29," an email from Gordon County Schools stated. "A decision about Wednesday will be made once we have a better idea of what impact the weather will have on our area."
"We will continue to monitor the weather system and will provide further updates where possible," a Calhoun City Schools Facebook post stated. "Students and parents are encouraged to visit www.calhounschools.org to view snow day assignments which can be completed in lieu of making up the school day later in the year."
Gordon County students will have access to online assignments through Schoology.
"This will be a trial run for our new online learning plan. Therefore, students will have access to the assignments, but teachers will not be required to keep online office hours during the day," an email stated.
"Students who are unable to complete assignments for any reason during the missed day will be given time to make up the work upon returning to school. For information on our online learning program and how students can access snow day assignments, visit www.gcbe.org/parentsor under “Online Learning” in the Gordon County Schools’ mobile app."
Snow day assignments for Calhoun Primary students can be found here.
Snow day assignments for Calhoun Elementary students can be found here.
For Calhoun Middle and High School students:
"All ELA, Math, Science and Social Sudies teachers at CMS and CHS have been asked to post and communicate snow day makeup assignments for their students on their webpages linked below and via their classroom portals (Google Classroom and/or Canvas)."
Follow this link to the Calhoun Middle School faculty directory.
Follow this link to the Calhoun High School faculty directory.
"Students will be provided a minimum of 7 calendar days to complete school work from the date of the missed school day. Please contact the teacher with any questions and/or comments."
"Some elective teachers have also posted snow day makeup work to their webpages for students to complete; however, this is aimed as a supplement to the academic content and teachers will provide specific instructions to students as to required items."
PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Officials with the Calhoun and Gordon County school systems are waiting on the National Weather Service's 4 p.m. briefing before making a decision on whether or not schools will be closed Tuesday.
According to the NWS:
A winter storm watch will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. There is a possibility for snow to accumulate and black ice to form on roads. Winds gusts are projected to reach 30 mph.
Gordon County is slated to possibly receive up to 2 inches of snow -- there is a 65 percent chance for an inch or more, according to NWS. Rain early Tuesday morning, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., is expected to lead into snowfall around 5 a.m. Rain and snow will continue to 1 p.m., after which there will be a slight chance of snow between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
By 5 p.m., the temperature is expected to drop to 27 degrees. The low is projected to be 17 degrees Tuesday night. The high is expected to be 37 degrees Wednesday with a low of 17 degrees at night.
CLOSINGS:
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College campuses will be closed Tuesday. All day and evening classes, events and activities are cancelled. It will be decided Tuesday afternoon whether there will be delays or closures for Wednesday.
- All state offices in 35 counties in North Georgia and Metro Atlanta will be closed Tuesday.