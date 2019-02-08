AdventHealth team members wear red for women

AdventHealth Gordon team members joined the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement on Friday to help raise awareness and save more lives.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. That’s approximately one woman every minute.
Initiated by the American Heart Association, Wear Red Day is a national awareness movement held on the first Friday of every February created to highlight the number one cause of death among women: heart disease, stroke and all other cardiovascular diseases.