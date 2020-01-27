On Monday, Feb. 3, AdventHealth Medical Group Pain Medicine at Calhoun will relocate from its current location to 110 Hospital Drive, which is still on the campus of AdventHealth Gordon.
At AdventHealth Medical Group Pain Medicine at Calhoun, the clinic’s team is comprised of dedicated health professionals who deliver compassionate pain management care that supports physical, emotional and spiritual wellness.
From healthy lifestyle changes and physical therapy to advanced procedures, the team at AdventHealth Medical Group Pain Medicine at Calhoun will help you get back to doing what you love most.
For more information, call AdventHealth Medical Group Pain Medicine at Calhoun at 706-624-5071.