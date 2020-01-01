On Monday, Jan. 6, AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun will be relocating from its current location to the second floor of AdventHealth Gordon’s medical office building in suite 200, located at 1035 Red Bud Road in Calhoun.
At AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery, the clinic’s team is comprised of dedicated, highly skilled surgeons, nurses and technicians who work together to deliver exceptional, specialized care. They are committed to offering patients a wide array of surgical procedures in a compassionate, patient-centered atmosphere.
For more information, call AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun at 706-602-8300.