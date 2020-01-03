First baby of the new year

The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon welcomed its first baby of 2020 at 2:04 p.m. on Jan. 1. Oliver Ayven Kohut arrived weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long. Pictured are mother, Leighanna Edwards, holding little Oliver, and father, Ryan Kohut. The hospital presented a gift basket to the happy family to congratulate them on being AdventHealth Gordon’s New Year family.

 Contributed

