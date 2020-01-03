The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon welcomed its first baby of 2020 at 2:04 p.m. on Jan. 1. Oliver Ayven Kohut arrived weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long. Pictured are mother, Leighanna Edwards, holding little Oliver, and father, Ryan Kohut. The hospital presented a gift basket to the happy family to congratulate them on being AdventHealth Gordon’s New Year family.
AdventHealth Gordon welcomes first baby of 2020
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd Medical Center welcomes first baby of the year
- Police investigating death of 11 month old days before Christmas
- Construction expected to begin at former Kmart site in February, grading work nearly completed
- Add another restaurant to East Bend
- Investigators await autopsy results for Chickamauga boy
- Calhoun police arrest 22-year-old Calhoun man on child molestation charge
- First-ever Comic and Toy Expo coming to Calhoun
- Grant, Cathryn (Cathy)
- Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognizes deputies for bravery, outstanding service
- GNTC alum starts work at SpaceX