According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is by far the most common form of cancer. In observance of National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, AdventHealth Gordon, in partnership with the Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center, will offer free skin cancer screenings on May 13 from 5-6 p.m. at AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center to give people the opportunity to have their skin checked by health care professionals.
Skin cancer begins in the cells of the skin. The three main types of skin cancers are basal cell skin cancers, squamous cell skin cancers and melanomas. Basal and squamous cell skin cancers are the most common and are usually found on parts of the body that are regularly exposed to the sun. Basal and squamous cell cancers are unlikely to spread, but it is still necessary to treat them early to prevent further damage.
Melanomas are not as common, but they are much more dangerous. Though almost always curable in its early stages, melanomas are likely to spread if left alone. The American Cancer Society estimates that in the United States alone in 2019, over 96,000 new melanomas will be diagnosed and over 7,000 people are expected to die of melanoma.
Limited space is available, and registration is required. AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center is located on the campus of AdventHealth Gordon at 1035 Red Bud Road in Calhoun. Call 706-879-5850 to register for this free screening.