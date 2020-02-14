AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a maternity fair on Sunday, March 15, for those who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or parents of an infant. The event will be held in Conference Room E (enter through the North Entrance) from 2 to 4 p.m.
“We are committed to supporting the mothers and families in our community,” said Garrett Nudd, director of marketing and foundation president at AdventHealth Gordon. “The maternity fair is a one-stop shop for maternity-related services, health education and resources for new parents, expectant parents and those who intend on becoming parents.”
The maternity fair will include vendor and exhibit booths, a panel of maternity experts, giveaways and door prizes, tours of the new Baby Place and light refreshments.
Limited space is available, and registration is required. To register for this free event, visit www.AdventHealthGordon.com.